Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly marries Malcolm McRae in ‘intimate’ ceremony

Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly married Malcolm McRae in a secret ceremony.

The news comes weeks after the actress sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted in Sydney wearing a green diamond ring.

Ms Taylor-Joy confirmed that she was dating the musician back in 2021 during an interview with ELLE.

A source told Page Six that the couple wed in an “intimate courthouse wedding” in the US before flying to Australia to continue filming for Furiosa.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.