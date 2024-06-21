Olivia Colman to return to one of her most acclaimed roles

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Colman will return for the highly-anticipated second series of the BBC series The Night Manager alongside Tom Hiddleston, it has been announced.

The Oscar-winning actor will reprise her role as intelligence officer Angela Burr, for which she received a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Inspired by the characters in John le Carré’s best-selling novel, the forthcoming second series will be written by show creator David Farr and led by Bafta-winning director Georgi Banks-Davies, best known for I Hate Suzie and Paper Girls.

The hugely popular 2016 show starred Elizabeth Debicki, Tom Hollander, David Harewood and Hugh Laurie.

For the second instalment, alongside Colman, Hiddleston will reprise his role as the former military officer Jonathan Pine, and they will be joined by returning cast members Noah Jupe, Alistair Petrie and Douglas Hodge.

The first season, written by Farr and directed by Susanne Bier, followed Hiddleston’s Pine, the night manager of a luxury Cairo hotel and ex-British soldier, who is hired by an intelligence officer to infiltrate villain David Roper’s inner circle.

The series ended on a cliffhanger with Roper and his team arrested before the police van is taken over by arms buyers.

The acclaimed first series was nominated for more than 30 awards and won multiple Baftas, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes, including Best Actor for Hiddleston and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Colman.

Colman received Golden Globe award for her role in ‘The Night Manager’ ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

It was aired on AMC in the US, and prompted multiple subsequent le Carré adaptations from The Ink Factory, which is run by the author’s sons Simon and Stephen Cornwell.

Plot details season two are being kept under wraps, but the return of several cast members in the orbit of villain Roper suggests that the fallout from his scheming will carry into the new series.

Laurie, who played Roper, is among the executive producers listed for season two, but there has been no confirmation over whether he’s returning in an acting capacity.

‘The Night Manager’ season one cast ( BBC )

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said in a statement: “Olivia Colman’s award-winning role as Angela Burr in the first series of The Night Manager was unforgettable and we are over the moon that she is back alongside Tom Hiddleston.”

“We have such a strong cast and with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also returning, and filming starting in London, the second series of The Night Manager promises to provide even more drama, glamour, intrigue and suspense.”

A release for The Night Manager season two has not yet been announced.