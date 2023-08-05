Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oppenheimer viewers stunned after cinemagoer brings baby to screening

Intense three-hour drama contains scenes of sex and strong language

Louis Chilton
Saturday 05 August 2023 16:15
Comments
Oppenheimer trailer

The story of a baby who attended a screening of Oppenheimer has gone viral on social media.

Released in cinemas last month, Oppenheimer is an intense three-hour-long drama about theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and the invention of the atomic bomb.

Much of the film concerns Oppenheimer’s work at the Los Alamos wartime laboratory, as well as his later political persecution at the hands of government official Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr). Dirrected by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer contains sexual content and strong language and is rated “15” in the UK.

However, that seemingly hasn’t stopped one parent from bringing their baby into the screening with them, in an incident recounted on Twitter by a fellow cinemagoer.

What’s even more surprising, however, is that the baby is said to have been “glued to the screen throughout”.

Recommended

“Not sure which is weirder,” wrote critic Matthew Turner, in a post which has been “liked” over 80,000 times. “The fact that someone brought an actual baby to an 11.50am screening of Oppenheimer a couple of days ago, or the fact that said baby was glued to the screen throughout, didn’t cry and only coughed a couple of times in THREE HOURS.”

In a follow-up tweet, he confirmed that the baby attended a showing at the London cinema Picturehouse Central.

Fans of Oppenheimer piled in with jokes in the replies, with one person suggesting that the baby was a “reincarnated adult who is still aware of their past life”.

“That baby will probably be writing Pauline Kael-esque New Yorker film reviews by the time they graduate from kindergarten,” another person wrote.

Cillian Murphy as Robert J Oppenheimer

(Universal Pictures)

“That’s my kind of baby,” someone else remarked, while another person joked that it was “all the more remarkable given that i heard the baby was left pretty underwhelmed by [Nolan’s 2017 war drama] Dunkirk.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free

In the wake of Oppenheimer’s release, some fans have pointed out a small but possibly pivotal detail that many viewers may have missed.

Oppenheimer was released in cinemas on 21 July, on the same day as Greta Gerwig’s satirical toy adaptation Barbie. The simultaneous release prompted an unofficial moviegoing phenomenon referred to as “Barbenheimer”, with both films enjoying hugely successful performances at the box office.

Warner Bros recently apologised after it referenced “Barbenheimer” in a social media post advertising the film, leading to accusations that it was trivialising nuclear war.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in