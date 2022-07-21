Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer marks one year till release with explosive poster

Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated film Oppenheimer is officially one year away from release.

To mark the occasion, a new poster was released showing a dark Cillian Murphy silhouetted in front of an enormous explosion.

The poster was accompanied by the release date, 21 July 2023, and features the names of four other cast members: Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh.

The film’s titular role of nuclear scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is often described as the father of the atomic bomb, will be played by Murphy. The rest of the actors’ roles remain unknown.

The film’s cast also includes Matthew Modine, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Benny Safdie, David Krumholtz, Jack Quaid, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Nolan famously enjoys working with a repeat cast of actors, none more so than Murphy who will return for his sixth project with the director.

The Peaky Blinders star first teamed up with Nolan for 2005’s Batman Begins.

He has since starred in Nolan’s Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), and Dunkirk (2017).

The new poster for ‘Oppenheimer’ (Universal Studios)

Speaking to The Guardian about the project, Murphy recently said he will “always turn up” for Nolan.

“I’ll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part. Chris will call me up and I’m there,” said the actor.