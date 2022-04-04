Amy Schumer has revealed the joke she “wasn’t allowed” to make during the Oscars, which specifically referenced Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting incident.

During a stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas on Saturday 2 April, the Oscars co-host admitted that there were a handful of topics and jokes that she was barred from making.

Among them included bits about Joe Rogan, sexual allegations against James Franco, and Balwin’s alleged on-set fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to Vanity Fair, Schumer launched into a number of the controversial jokes. “I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me,” she said.

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie?” she said. “More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”

The comedian then went on to comment: “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

While Schumer wasn’t permitted to make a quip about Baldwin, a revised version of the original joke did manage to make it into her Oscars monologue: “Don’t Look Up is nominated. I guess the Academy members don’t look up reviews!”

The Independent has reached out to the Academy for comment.

