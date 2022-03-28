Zack Snyder fans are celebrating after his film Army of the Dead was honoured at the 2022 Oscars.

The director had urged people to vote for his zombie heist film to win the #OscarsFanFavorite poll, which was a new “category” announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences earlier this year,

Every film released from 1 March to 31 December 2021 is eligible, with fans able to vote up to 10 times a day for their favourite films.

Deadline reported that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was way ahead in the polls despite the fact director’s cuts were ineligible. This then led to Snyder’s fans to put their efforts into voting for Army of the Dead instead.

In second place was Amazon’s Cinderella, with Johnny Depp film Minamata coming in third place.

The year’s most successful film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, finished in fourth, with Tick, Tick... Boom! in fifth place.

News of the poll was reportedly met with derision from Academy members, who were said to feel that enabling the winner to be decided solely by Twitter users puts the vote into disrepute.

‘Army of the Dead’ beat ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ top win the Oscars fan poll (CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX)

After Snyder shared the post, the title of the film, which was released on Netflix in May 2021, began trending on Twitter.

“THE BOSS HAS SPOKEN! WE MUST WIN THIS!” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Well if there were any doubt, this settles it. No turning back now. We do this for Zack.”

