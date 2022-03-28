The hosts of the 2022 Oscars ceremony repeatedly sang the word “gay” in a dig at Florida’s controversial proposed legislation, nicknamed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Officially named the Parental Rights in Education bill, “Don’t Say Gay” restricts state schools from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues. Should teachers refuse to acknowledge the new rules, they will face lawsuits.

In their opening speech at the Oscars, hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes alluded to the bill, with Sykes saying: “We’re going to have a great time tonight.

“And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.”

The three hosts then melodiously repeated the word “gay” while dancing on the spot. The moment was met with loud cheers and applause in the room.

You can follow along with our Oscars 2022 live blog here .

Click here for a list of the winners, updated live as the ceremony progresses.

Among the first winners on the night was West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose, who became the first openly queer woman of colour to win an acting Oscar, for her role in Steven Spielberg’s musical remake.

Accepting the award, she said: “You see an openly queer woman of colour, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength and life through art. And that is, I think, what we’re here to celebrate. So if anyone has ever questioned your identity, I promise you this – there is indeed a place for us.”