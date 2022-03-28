Oscars 2022 viewers left confused as Jason Momoa burps while presenting award
‘Did Jason Momoa just burp into the mic?’ one perplexed viewer asked
Jason Momoa left Oscars 2022 viewers feeling confused after the actor burped while presenting an award.
The Aquaman actor was introducing the Best Sound award with Josh Brolin, when he intentionally let out a belch into the microphone while announcing Dune as the winner at the ceremony on Sunday (27 March).
After the moment occurred, many rushed to Twitter to ask if what they thought they heard did, in fact, happen.
“Did Jason Momoa just burp into the mic right before announcing the sound Oscar,” one twitter user asked, with another saying: “Did Jason Momoa just burp on command at the Oscars?”
One viewer branded him “the hero we all need”.
Find more reactions to the moment below.
Elsewhere at the ceremony, Amy Schumer, who co-hosted the ceremony with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, drew gasps from the crowd with a joke she made about Leonardo DiCaprio and his “girlfriends”.
Find the full list of winner’s here.
