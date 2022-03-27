Riz Ahmed has won his first Oscar for the short film The Long Goodbye.

The Sound of Metal star played the lead in the short, which he also co-wrote alongside the film’s director Aneil Karia.

Ahmed’s win was announced in advance of the Oscars 2022 ceremony, with Short Film (Live Action) being one of several categories to be dropped from the televised portion of the event.

Accepting the award, Ahmed said: “In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no ‘us’ and ‘them’. There’s just ‘us’.”

He continued: “This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Anyone who feels like they’re stuck in no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is. Peace.”

The Long Goodbye features music from Ahmed’s 2021 album of the same name, and focuses on a south Asian family in London who are accosted at their home by members of an an all-white militia.

Riz Ahmed accepting the award for Best Short Film (Live Action) (AFP via Getty Images)

The decision not to broadcast the award, along with awards including Best Production Design, Best Editing and Best Sound, had prompted considerable outrage among many Oscars viewers and members of the film industry.

