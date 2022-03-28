Oscars 2022 – live: Academy Award winners, red carpet and latest updates
Follow along for updates on the 94th Academy Awards and the biggest night of the 2022 film calendar...
Yes, it’s that time of year again – the 2022 Oscars are finally upon us!
The Academy Awards are taking place at this very moment, with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.
So far, West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose has won Best Supporting Actress, giving an impassioned speech about sexuality, race and identity.
Dune is also hoovering up wins, taking home awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Editing so far.
This year’s show is being presented by not one, not two, but three presenters in the forms of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
Controversially, eight awards categories were announced in the hour before the ceremony actually began, and so far are being choppily edited into the televised show. In a ceremony already beset by strange choices, this is so far the most uneasy.
We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest awards, jokes and developments from the night in our live blog below...
And the winner for Best Original Screenplay is... Kenneth Branagh for Belfast! D’oh.
A slightly unasked-for 15th anniversary tribute to Juno there, but it at least reunites stars Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner and JK Simmons to introduce Best Original Screenplay...
Very mixed responses to that, ahem, interesting interpretation of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Encanto.
Did you happen to spot Wanda Sykes’ Harvey Weinstein joke earlier? Read about it here.
And the Oscar for Best Costume Design goes to Jenny Beavan for Cruella...
“We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine,” a screen reads, as the Dolby Theatre is plunged into silence.
Compared to some of Amy Schumer’s ideas about acknowledging Ukraine, this was a strong, classy move.
Oof, the speech by Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi is nearly cut off after around 20 seconds until he talked over the cue. Good for him!
And the Oscar for Best International Film goes to... Drive My Car!
Next up, Best International Film!
With his win, Kotsur becomes the second deaf actor to win an Oscar, following his Coda co-star Marlee Matlin’s Oscar win for Children of a Lesser God in 1987.
