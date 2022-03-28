✕ Close Vanessa Hudgens and Lily James among early Oscars arrivals

Yes, it’s that time of year again – the 2022 Oscars are finally upon us!

The Academy Awards are taking place at this very moment, with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.

So far, West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose has won Best Supporting Actress, giving an impassioned speech about sexuality, race and identity.

Dune is also hoovering up wins, taking home awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Editing so far.

This year’s show is being presented by not one, not two, but three presenters in the forms of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Controversially, eight awards categories were announced in the hour before the ceremony actually began, and so far are being choppily edited into the televised show. In a ceremony already beset by strange choices, this is so far the most uneasy.

