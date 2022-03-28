Liveupdated1648432844

Oscars 2022 – live: Academy Award winners, red carpet and latest updates

Follow along for updates on the 94th Academy Awards and the biggest night of the 2022 film calendar...

Adam White
Monday 28 March 2022 03:00
Vanessa Hudgens and Lily James among early Oscars arrivals

Yes, it’s that time of year again – the 2022 Oscars are finally upon us!

The Academy Awards are taking place at this very moment, with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.

So far, West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose has won Best Supporting Actress, giving an impassioned speech about sexuality, race and identity.

Dune is also hoovering up wins, taking home awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Editing so far.

This year’s show is being presented by not one, not two, but three presenters in the forms of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Controversially, eight awards categories were announced in the hour before the ceremony actually began, and so far are being choppily edited into the televised show. In a ceremony already beset by strange choices, this is so far the most uneasy.

We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest awards, jokes and developments from the night in our live blog below...

1648432844

And the winner for Best Original Screenplay is... Kenneth Branagh for Belfast! D’oh.

Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe in ‘Belfast'

(Rob Youngson/Focus Features)
Adam White28 March 2022 03:00
1648432804

A slightly unasked-for 15th anniversary tribute to Juno there, but it at least reunites stars Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner and JK Simmons to introduce Best Original Screenplay...

Adam White28 March 2022 03:00
1648432626

Very mixed responses to that, ahem, interesting interpretation of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Encanto.

Adam White28 March 2022 02:57
1648432086

Did you happen to spot Wanda Sykes’ Harvey Weinstein joke earlier? Read about it here.

Adam White28 March 2022 02:48
1648431943

And the Oscar for Best Costume Design goes to Jenny Beavan for Cruella...

(Disney)
Adam White28 March 2022 02:45
1648431514

“We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine,” a screen reads, as the Dolby Theatre is plunged into silence.

Compared to some of Amy Schumer’s ideas about acknowledging Ukraine, this was a strong, classy move.

Adam White28 March 2022 02:38
1648431218

Oof, the speech by Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi is nearly cut off after around 20 seconds until he talked over the cue. Good for him!

Adam White28 March 2022 02:33
1648431111

And the Oscar for Best International Film goes to... Drive My Car!

‘Drive My Car’

Adam White28 March 2022 02:31
1648431072

Next up, Best International Film!

Adam White28 March 2022 02:31
1648430749

With his win, Kotsur becomes the second deaf actor to win an Oscar, following his Coda co-star Marlee Matlin’s Oscar win for Children of a Lesser God in 1987.

(AFP via Getty)
Adam White28 March 2022 02:25

