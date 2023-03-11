Jimmy Kimmel to return as host for 2023 Oscars

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to front the 95th Oscars in 2023, marking the talk show host’s third time presenting the ceremony.

Kimmel first hosted the awards in 2017, the year that La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner over Moonlight, the true winner. The second time he hosted was in 2018.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host’s return was announced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners of the Academy Awards.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap,” Kimmel said in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

Last year, the event was hosted by trio Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, with Apple TV movie CODA winning Best Picture.

The Whale, The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis are all among the top films being touted for the biggest awards this Sunday (12 March).

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage,” Weiss and Kirshner said in a joint statement. “We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”

Jimmy Kimmel (Invision)

This 2023 event is a landmark anniversary year for the show, and the first to follow the ceremony that saw Will Smith slap presenter Chris Rock on stage. Smith, who went on to win Best Actor that night, was banned from the Oscars for 10 years as a result of the incident.