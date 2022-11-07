Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ellie Simmonds’s touching question to her Strictly Come Dancing partner is resurfacing after the latest results show.

The Paralympic champion swimmer became the sixth contestant to leave the BBC competition after what head judge Shirley Ballas called “one of the best dance offs ever” with Molly Rainford.

Simmonds and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin were left overjoyed with ther highest marks yet for their Charleston on Saturday’s episode (5 November).

However, it was not enough to keep them from being voted off, with Kuzmin saying he was “disappointed” by the result after it was announced.

Many highlighted a touching moment between the pair after they finished their performance on Saturday. While hugging Kuzmin, Simmonds asked him, “Was that OK?”

While the crowd applauded, Kuzmin said it was, with Simmonds adding: “Was it? Was it? Are you sure?”

The pair’s friendship has been highlighted by viewers as being one of the most heartwarming parts of this year’s series.

“Ellie asking ‘was that okay’ got me tearing up, Ellie that was not ok... that was flipping AMAZING!!,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “That was so sweet.”

Simmonds called her Strictly experience “incredible” and thanked Kuzmin, who she said “changed my life”.

“I want to thank Nikita ever so much,” she said, adding: “I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence. We’ve had the most amazing days. We’ve had not just dancing days, but days we’ve just spoken for hours.”

Strictly’s Ellie Simmonds asks Nikita Kuzmin if her performance ‘was OK’ (BBC)

Kuzmin, through tears, replied: “I am a bit disappointed as I wanted Ellie to have a bit more time on this TV show. I know how much it means to her. I’m really happy that this journey has been with you [Ellie] because she has taught me so so much, so much empathy.I’ve learnt so much in these seven weeks.”

He continued: “I love you Els, I just want to tell you every single person in this room loves you. That is just to say how much of a beautiful human you are, you spend time to go to each person inside this room. You care about everybody, you are just such a wonderful human and I am so glad I’ve had the chance to dance with you.”

Simmonds’s departure comes the day after viewers accused the series of being “fixed” due to the way the judges were scoring certain dances.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 12 November at 6.55pm.