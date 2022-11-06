Strictly Come Dancing at centre of ‘fix’ claims over Craig Revel Horwood scoring choice
‘They want Ellie Taylor gone,’ one viewer fumed
Strictly Come Dancing is at the centre of a “fix” scandal following a scoring furore.
The latest episode of the BBC competition was broadcast on Saturday (5 November), and saw wildlife host Hamza Yassin top the leaderboard.
It was a challenging week for Ellie Taylor, though, who received her lowest marks yet for a Rumba that received harsh feedback from the judges that fans deemed to be “cruel”.
Taylor received a low score of just three by judge Craig Revel Horwood.
Later in the show, Revel Horwood tore into former England footballer Tony Adams, who has become this year’s “joke” contestant.
Despite his comments, though, he awarded Adams a score of four – one more than Taylor.
This prompted viewers to accuse the show of trying to “fix” the result in order to keep Adams in for the entertainment value.
“So Tony got a higher mark from Craig than Ellie?! What a joke!!! “ one angry viewer wrote, adding: “They want Ellie gone and are trying to persuade the public to think the same way - fix!!! Vote Ellie and Johannes!”
Another added: “Nah the fact Ellie only scored 1 higher than tony is shocking! Fix.”
Meanwhile, one fan wrote: “We all know it’s a fix and Tony won’t even see the bottom 2!”
The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.
Find out who the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the series was here.
