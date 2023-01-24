Riz Ahmed stifles laughter as he reads out My Year of Dicks Oscar nomination

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Riz Ahmed struggled to contain his laughter while reading out an X-rated film title during the 2023 Academy Award nominations ceremony.

On Tuesday (24 January), the nominations for the Oscars ceremony were announced. You can read the full list of nominees here.

The nominees were presented by Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams, with the Animated Short Film category.

Among the nominees was My Year of Dicks, an animated film created by Pamela Ribon and directed by Sara Gunnarsdóttir.

The Sound of Metal star Ahmed had to take a breather after saying the film’s name, with the audience heard laughing along.

Ahmed then got a second laugh for the short film An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It, while his co-host could also be heard giggling.

Also nominated in the category were The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse, The Flying Sailor and Ice Merchants.

Irish films and actors received a lot of love at this year’s nominations.

Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon join Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell in the list of acting nominees.

The Banshees of Inisherin, An Irish Goodbye and A Quiet Girl all received nods this year.