The Bafta nominations are on the cusp of being announced.

This year’s Baftas, which will take place in London on 19 February, will be presented by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond, three weeks before the Oscars.

The nominees will be revealed by Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso actor Toheeb Jimoh during a live press conference at 12.20pm on Thursday (19 January).

Films expected to be in contention include current favourites The Banhees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Cate Blanchett film Tár.

Follow along with all the live updates, as the nominations are announced, below