Bafta nominations 2023 - live: Film world awaits announcement as awards season continues
All the nominated films, actors and directors – as they’re announced
The Bafta nominations are on the cusp of being announced.
This year’s Baftas, which will take place in London on 19 February, will be presented by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond, three weeks before the Oscars.
The nominees will be revealed by Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso actor Toheeb Jimoh during a live press conference at 12.20pm on Thursday (19 January).
Films expected to be in contention include current favourites The Banhees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Cate Blanchett film Tár.
Follow along with all the live updates, as the nominations are announced, below
Awards season is in full swing. We’ve had the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards – and next week, the Oscar nominations will arrive.
But before that, the Bafta will announce its nominations for 2023. Who will be named? Let’s take a look...
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s Bafta nominations live blog! Yes, it really is that time of year again...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies