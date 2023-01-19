Julian Sands missing – latest news: California authorities continue search for Dexter actor
The ‘Arachnophobia’ and ‘A Room With a View’ star, thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, has been missing since Friday
Julian Sands, the British star of films such as A Room With a View and Arachnophobia, has been identified as the hiker who has been missing in a California mountain range since last week.
Sands, 65, has been missing in the Mount Baldy area since Friday 13 January, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The actor was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Search and rescue crews looking for Sands had to suspend the search over the weekend because of avalanche threat, a department spokesperson told CNN, with authorities continuing to use drones.
The Independent understands that Sands’ three adult children have joined the ground search.
California has been hit by a series of violent winter storms that have brought flooding and major snowfall in the past few weeks.
Sands, who lives in north Hollywood and has appeared in more than 150 movies and television shows during his career, most recently starred in the horror film The Ghosts of Monday.
Among his forthcoming releases is a thriller called Double Soul co-starring F Murray Abraham.
Sands shares two daughters, Imogen and Natalya, with his wife, the author Evgenia Citkowitz.
He also has a son, Henry, from his previous marriage to journalist Sarah Sands (née Harvey).
The full statement from the San Bernadinho County Sherrif:
“Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.
“However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews.”
Director Elliot Blake has also responded to the news of Sands’ disappearance.
“Wow. Julian Sands was in the first movie I ever worked on, and he was really nice to me and the other production assistants,” he wrote on Twitter.
“I hope he’s found soon and that he’s safe.”
‘A friend and an inspiration'
Samuel West, who starred with Sands in 2004’s Sword of Xanten, tweeted this morning: “Please, please let Julian Sands be OK. A friend and an inspiration. Awful news.”
Many have also been sharing this classic scene between Sands and Helena Bonham Carter from 1985 film A Room With a View.
Ground rescue operation was halted over the weekend due to avalanche threat
California has been hit by a series of violent winter storms in the past few weeks.
The sheriff’s department said that it has launched 14 search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area alone in the past month, with two hikers dying on the mountain.
Drones are continuing the search for Sands while it is too dangerous for people to go on the mountain, and a ground search will resume as soon as possible.
Many have been posting well wishes for Sand on social media
British film producer Cassian Elwes said he was “devastated” and was praying for Sands.
“A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did,” he wrote on Twitter.
Actor Jim Piddock called Sands a “wonderfully talented and unique man and a delightful, generous friend” and added he was “hoping for a miracle”.
Fellow actor Melanie Kinnaman wrote: “Our friend Julian Sands has been missing from a hiking trip in the mountains of Southern California for nearly one week... Please send prayers for his safe return.”
