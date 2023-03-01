Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The actors, producers, directors, composers, and more, whose work wowed audiences and critics last year, will come together to celebrate their accomplishments at this year’s 95th Academy Awards.

Broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (12 March), the ceremony will be emceed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

The Oscars have always been considered the grandest night in film but this year, in particular, could be extra special – with a number of chances for the awards body to make history.

With the help of ActionNetwork.com, below are the six potential victories that could set major milestones.

Composer John Williams could become the oldest winner of a competitive Oscar

At 91, Williams would succeed director James Ivory and costume designer Anne Roth – who were both 89 at the time of their respective wins – as the oldest person to score a competitive Oscar.

In addition to the usual Oscar categories, there are a number of non-competitive awards up for grabs, such as The Academy Honorary Award.

Williams is currently in the running for Best Original Score for his work on The Fabelmans.

Angela Bassett represents the MCU in the acting categories for the first time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never before been represented in any of the Oscar’s four acting categories, so Bassett’s nomination for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already a feat in itself.

Angela Bassett in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

If she manages to score the win for Best Supporting Actress, she would further make history as the first actor to win for a performance in the MCU.

A big night for Everything Everywhere All At Once

In addition to Everything Everywhere All At Once’s groundbreaking wins at the SAG Awards, Baftas and Golden Globes, it could continue this streak in several of this year’s Oscar categories.

The film’s star Michelle Yeoh, who is competing for Best Leading Actress, could become the first Malaysian ever to win an Oscar, as well as the first Southeast Asian actor to win in the category.

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (A24)

Both Yeoh and co-star Ke Huy Quan’s (Best Supporting Actor nominee) potential victories would make them the first actors to win for portraying Mandarin-Chinese and Cantonese-speaking characters.

In addition, Quan would become the first Vietnamese-born actor to win the Oscar for an acting performance. Co-star Stephanie Hsu would also be the first actor of Chinese descent to win for an acting performance. Hsu has received a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

Paul Mescal could become the youngest Leading Actor winner

Paul Mescal in ‘Aftersun’ (Mubi/A24)

Aftersun’s newly turned 27-year-old Irish star Mescal is in the running for Best Leading Actor. Winning the award would make him the youngest actor to triumph in that category. At the moment, Adrien Brody holds the record. Brody was 29 when he won for his performance in The Pianist in 2003.

Sequels are having a moment

Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water are not only major successes in the world of franchise films, but the sequels – both of which followed many years after their predecessors – are proving time isn’t of the essence.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Studios)

Not only would either of their victories put them as the third sequel to conquer the Best Picture category – joining The Godfather II and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – but Maverick would also become the first sequel to land the categorical win without its forerunner being nominated in the past.

Steven Spielberg could overtake Clint Eastwood as the oldest triumphant director

Steven Spielberg (Getty )

The renowned Spielberg, 76, who has landed his 11th directing nomination for The Fabelmans, would become the oldest director to win in this category. Clint Eastwood currently holds the record, after winning for Million Dollar Baby when he was 74 years old.

The 2023 Academy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday (12 March), beginning at 8pm EST/5pm EST. Find the full list of nominees here.

This article was written with the help of collected records from ActionNetwork.com