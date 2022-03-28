West Side Story fans were left “weeping” after Ariana DeBose won the Best Supporting Actress award.

The actor scored the award for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s remake, in which she played Anita.

Also competing for the award were Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Judi Dench (Belfast) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

Rita Moreno – who won the same award for the same role in 1961’s West Side Story – was also in attendance at the ceremony and became visibly emotional when DeBose was announced as the winner.

Fans shared their reaction to the moment on Twitter.

“Rita Moreno watching Ariana DeBose win. I am simply WEEPING. What a moment,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Rita Moreno reacting to Ariana DeBose’s win,” accompanied by a crying face.

“Rita Moreno watching Ariana DeBose accept an Oscar for the same role she won for in West Side Story… iconic,” said someone else.

A fourth viewer wrote: “OK, it’s pretty amazing to see Rita Moreno watch Ariana DeBose win an Oscar for the same role 60 years later.”

DeBose paid tribute to Moreno in her acceptance speech, stating: “I’m so grateful your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me. And I love you so much.”

You can follow along with the live updates from the Oscars here.