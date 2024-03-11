Michelle Yeoh explains awkward interaction with Emma Stone at the Oscars

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michelle Yeoh has taken to social media to explain her awkward interaction with Emma Stone while presenting the Oscar for Best Actress last night.

Yeoh, 61, won the award last year for her role in multiverse comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once.

This year she presented the award to Stone for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, but there was a moment of confusion as Yeoh guided the statue towards Jennifer Lawrence before handing it over.

On Instagram, Yeoh wrote: “Congratulations Emma!! I confused you , but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!!

“She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis - always there for each other!!”

Yeoh and Curtis starred together in Everything Everywhere All At Once, with both going on to win Oscars.

Lawrence, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 2013 for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, was onstage as one of five former winners who each introduced one of this year’s nominees.

Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone (l-r) onstage at the Oscars 2024 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Al Pacino has also issued a statement today, addressing the confusion that occurred when he announced that Oppenheimer had won Best Picture without first reading out the names of the ten nominees for the ceremony’s biggest prize.

“There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award,” said The Godfather actor. “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented.

“I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”

Pacino’s explanation was backed up by Oscars producers.

“It was a creative decision we made because we were very worried that the show was going to be long,” producer Molly McNearney told Variety. “By the time you get to the end of the show, you’ve seen all ten best picture clip packages. People just want to hear who wins, and they’re pretty ready for the show to be over. At least that’s what we anticipated.

“So, we did not give him a clip package. We did not give him nominations to read. I apologize if our decision to not have to read through all those nominations put him in a tough spot.”