Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Nominees included Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman
Jessica Chastain has won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the Oscars.
The actor won the award for her performance as tele-evangelist Tammy Faye, opposite Andrew Garfield.
Also competing for the award were Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos).
Will Smith won the award for Best Actor for his performance as tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams’s father Richard Williams.
Earlier on, Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer and Afro-Latina woman to win in the category, for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of West Side Story.
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi claimed the award for Best International Feature for his critically acclaimed Drive My Car.
Campion, the only woman to receive two Best Director nominations, was awarded Best Director for her western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst.
