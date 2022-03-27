The 2022 Oscars are almost upon us.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the prestigious film awards ceremony will many of the industry’s biggest stars attend.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 27 March, with the event beginning at 8pm ET, or 1am (on 28 March) in the UK.

It is expected to last for around three to four hours.

Among those in the running for awards at this year’s Academy Awards are Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and Jane Campion, whose Western drama The Power of the Dog is currently the frontrunner for Best Picture.

This year’s Oscars is taking place later in the year than usual, after it was delayed to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Power of the Dog’ (AP)

While the Oscars have gone without a host for the last three years running, this year’s event will be hosted by three women: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

In the US, viewers will be able to watch the Oscars on ABC. In the UK, it will be available to watch for Sky Cinema subscribers on the temporary dedicated channel Sky Cinema Oscars.