Paddington star Sally Hawkins says she won’t appear in next film

Sally Hawkins is stepping away from the role of Mrs Brown for the third instalment in the live-action Paddington franchise: Paddington in Peru.

The 47-year-old British actor played the foster mother of Paddington, the wife of Henry Brown (Hugh Bonneville), and the mother of Judy Brown (Madeleine Harris) and Jonathan Brown (Samuel Joslin) across the first and second films released in 2014 and 2017.

Hawkins is set to be replaced by Shutter Island star Emily Mortimer, 51.

In a statement via Variety, Hawkins said: “For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special. She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own. However, I am, and will always be in love with Paddington’s world.

“I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family – the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed.”

Hawkins has been nominated for two Academy Awards in her career – first in the best supporting actress category for Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine (2013) and more recently in the best actress category for her lead role in Guillermo Del Toro’s 2017 film, The Shape of Water.

Her exit is far from the only casting news in the world of Paddington.

(From left) Sally Hawkins, Paddington Bear and Emily Mortimer (Getty Images/Warner Bros)

Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas and Rachel Zegler are all reportedly in talks to join the South America-set feature.

Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Harris and Joslin are set to reprise their roles while Ben Whishaw returns as the voice of Michael Bond’s fictional bear as does Imelda Staunton as his Aunt Lucy.

The Hollywood Reporter’s sources suggest that Oscar-winner Colman, 49, will play the host of a retirement home for bears in Peru.

The third instalment in the saga will see Paddington travel from the Browns’ home in London to “darkest Peru” to visit his aunt.

Variety reports that Zorrostar Banderas will play Hunter Cabot, an intrepid riverboat captain who aids Paddington on his adventure and Zegler (West Side Story) will play his daughter, Gina.

“I am absolutely delighted to be working with such a wonderful cast on the next instalment of the ‘Paddington’ story. I was already an enormous fan of our returning actors, but for them to be joined by Olivia, Antonio, Emily and Rachel is beyond thrilling,” said director Dougal Wilson.

Paddington in Peru is yet to receive a release date.