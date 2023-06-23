Glastonbury 2023 – live: Maisie Peters dazzles on the Pyramid Stage ahead of Arctic Monkeys headline show
Weekend at Worthy Farm is well underway, with Elton John fans preparing to wave farewell at the Rocket Man’s final live UK show this Sunday
Downpour drenches Glastonbury revellers on opening day of festival
Arctic Monkeys fans are breathing a sigh of relief after Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis confirmed Alex Turner will be able to perform tonight (Friday 23 June).
The frontman of the Sheffield rock band had been suffering from a bout of acute laryngitis, but is apparently well enough to take to the Pyramid Stage this evening, marking the third time the band have headlined the festival.
Fans have been enjoying sunny skies at Worthy Farm, Somerset, after a few brief downpours on the Wednesday and Thursday of the festival, while revellers were setting up camp. You can find the latest weather forecast here.
Friday will see performances across the festival’s various stages from pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen, avant-garde pop-rock duo Sparks, electronic band Hot Chip, “mystery band” The Churnups (strongly rumoured to be the Foo Fighters), rock duo Royal Blood, and Nigerian singer Wizkid.
The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
FLO take on the Woodsies stage
Oh hey FLO! The three-piece R&B group, made of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, are currently on the Woodsies stage, marking their Glastonbury debut.
We’re back with Flag Watch 2023 – spotted by Adam White, here’s a flag emblazoned with the McLovin ID card from Superbad.
And just underneath, there’s a second flag with the phrase “Flags Sold Here” – a flag and a savvy piece of marketing all in one.
REVIEW: Alabaster de Plume on the Park Stage
Over at the Park Stage, jazz shaman Alabaster de Plume begins with a strong missive that involves thanking the audience and inviting them to leave their ego behind.
“Here you are and I see you and I get the f**k over myself…,” says the saxophonist, whose angular spiritual explorations are a necessary and often intense balm for Friday afternoon. “I love that you’re here and you’re exactly who you are… it’s a tough world to live in and you are living.”
That sort of hippie talk may raise eyebrows but if you choose to go along with him, his radical acceptance rituals of drums, chunky bass, existential intoning, and sometimes romantic, sometimes squalling sax can be more than rewarding, as it is the beating sunshine today.
Carly Rae Jepsen set to make her Glastonbury debut: ‘This is in the elite class’
For most music artists, there’s no stage more coveted than one at Glastonbury.
Carly Rae Jepsen will make her debut there on the Other Stage this afternoon, and she has spoken out about her excitement for the gig.
Speaking ahead of her set at 3.45pm, the “Call Me Maybe” hitmaker said the opportunity to perform at Glastonbury is “one of those bucket list, lifetime experiences”.
Maanya Sachdeva has the full story:
REVIEW: Maisie Peters on the Pyramid Stage
“This song is about my terrible terrible terrible taste in men,” Peters laments at the midpoint of her Pyramid Stage set, which gets by on pure pop-punk bravado. “Who’s the rock star now?” she yells to the crowd at the climax of pretentious artiste kiss-off “Not Another Rockstar”.
The teens in the crowd go wild. Peters is still only 23, and her banter is a bit of a tell (“Who here is already wasted!?”), but there’s a sweetness to her energy — like a high school prom queen who would never dare shove a geek in their locker.”
Peters’ second album, The Good Witch, is out today – you can read The Independent’s four-star review here.
If you’re reading this, drink some water
Glastonbury’s official Twitter page has shared a reminder for everyone on the site to keep drinking water, available at more than 800 points around the festival.
“A reminder that all of our water is drinking water, and we have 800+ taps with the same quality water as your taps at home,” a tweet reads, adding: “Please refill your bottles for free throughout the Festival to stay hydrated!”
And if you’re not at Worthy Farm and reading this from elsewhere, consider this your reminder to get some water in you anyway – it’s good for you!
How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024
If you’re already feeling envious of everyone at Worthy Farm right now, here’s your how-to for getting tickets to next year’s festival.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s warm Glastonbury welcome
It’s not all about the music at Glastonbury – on Friday, there was a panel discussing women’s rights and Iran at the left field tent.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was one of the panellists, and she was met with applause when she came to the stage.
A tight squeeze
The Independent’s Isobel Lewis is at Worthy Farm and says she’s noticed more of a cramped crowd this year, compared to previous times.
She says: “Not sure if it’s just an ‘early in the festival’ thing, but feeling a lot more crowded this year than recent ones – walkways often hard to move through, nobody could get near Example at Glade yesterday, which is right by a major walkway. “
Lewis continued: “Might just be because there were minimal acts on yesterday/this morning but Ben Howard was equally rammed, people were cutting through the campsites to avoid paths.”
Festival freshness
When at Glastonbury, you have to be innovative with ways to stay cool and fresh.
Festival-goers often don’t have the luxury of popping for a full shower session when things get sweaty... so sometimes, a handheld one will have to do.