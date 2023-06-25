Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elton John has welcomed Brandon Flowers, his third Glastonbury guest of the night, on stage.

Dressed in a gold suit and red-tinted sunglasses, the musician played the Pyramid Stage on Sunday evening (25 June) as the final Glastonbury 2023 headliner.

Midway through his performance, John brought out The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.

Together, the duo performed a stirring duet of John’s 1971 track “Tiny Dancer” with John sat by the piano and Flowers singing into a nearby microphone.

Flowers, 42, is the lead singer and keyboardist of The Killers.

The Las Vegas-based rock band, who have played Glastonbury multiple times before, are best known for tracks such as “Mr Brightside” (2004) and “Somebody Told Me” (2004).

Introducing his guest star to the audience, John said that Flowers was the first name he thought of when brainstorming which artists he wanted to perform with.

After their rendition of “Tiny Dancer”, Flowers strode across the stage to embrace John in a hug.

In a career-spanning show, John delighted the crowd with performances of his hits, including 1973’s “Benny and the Jets” and 1970’s “Your Song”.

The 76-year-old told the crowd that he never believed he would perform at Glastonbury, and suggested that the show “may” be his last ever performance in the UK.

Viewers at home were stunned by the size of the crowd who gathered to watch the potentially history-making performance.

Aerial footage from the BBC broadcast showed the huge audience sprawling out the Pyramid Stage out into the festival site.

Some viewers speculated that John has attracted the largest crowd in Glastonbury history.

Last year, Paul McCartney gave an acclaimed headline performance, which easily attracted over 100,000 people.