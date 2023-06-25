Glastonbury 2023, Sunday live: Chaos as Lana Del Rey’s set cut after singer starts 30 minutes late
US pop artist looked gutted as she tried to comfort thousands of dismayed fans, after the sound and lights were cut at the Woodsies stage
Saturday (24 June) at Glastonbury Festival ended in dramatic fashion when Lana Del Rey’s set was cut, after she arrived on the Woodsies stage 30 minutes late.
Billed to perform while headliners Guns N’ Roses were playing the Pyramid Stage, the US pop artist kept fans waiting way past her scheduled time of 10.30pm. She finally arrived, and later appeared to blame the delay on her hair.
Drama seemed to be the order of the day. Earlier, Japanese-British artist appeared to call out her label-mate, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, for a controversial podcast interview that included a number of derogatory remarks about women and Asian people.
Meanwhile, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was forced to cut his own set early due to vocal issues, but received enormous support from the thousands of people who sang along with him. Later, Lizzo dazzled with a jaw-dropping performance of some of her biggest hits, including “Boys” and “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.
The night before, Arctic Monkeys took to the festival’s main stage, marking the third time the Sheffield-formed band have headlined the festival. Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood performed on the main stage three weeks after their controversial gig at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in May. Read Jazz Monroe’s two-star review here.
The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
Too cool to love these acts 10 years ago? This year’s Glastonbury is for you
They’re older, but that’s OK!” Bill, a 22-year-old from Bristol, is telling me his thoughts on Guns N’ Roses, this year’s Saturday night headliner at Glastonbury Festival, and a band potentially more ancient than the Sphinx. Bill, though, is unbothered. “You gotta have something for everyone, you know what I mean?” He’s en route to see his fave anyway. “Everyone’s seeing Fred Again, mate.” I nod politely.
No one can accuse this year’s Glastonbury of being the most cutting edge of events. Arctic Monkeys, Friday’s headliner, have long been in their elder statesmen era, while Elton John, headlining Sunday, is a genius but one who was probably at his peak in 1973. This is also just one more stop on his farewell tour (although he has promised an entirely different set), and nothing screams dance-floor mood-killer faster than imminent retirement. But as I make my way through throngs upon throngs of teenagers spilling through Worthy Farm as if Lord of the Flies met up with The Belles of St Trinian’s and everyone was wearing Day-Glo sunglasses, I realise this is a place built on specific kinds of nostalgia anyway. The age of the headliners is irrelevant when you’re on the ground.
Glastonbury fans think Paul McCartney might be one of Elton John’s surprise acts
The ‘Rocket Man’ singer will headline the festival for the first time on Sunday 25 June
Lana Del Rey review, Glastonbury 2023: A promising performance with a devastating end
Lana Del Rey’s Glasto set was a promising performance with a devastating end - review
What would have been a triumphant, career-spanning set for the US artist is cut all too short
‘I’ve had enough’: Rina Sawayama appears to takes swipe at Matty Healy during Glastonbury set
Rina Sawayama seemingly took a swipe at The 1975 frontman Matty Healy during her Glastonbury 2023 set.
While introducing the song “STFU!” on the festival’s Woodsies stage, the 32-year-old Japanese-British artist made reference to Healy’s recent racism controversy, as well as his self-admitted pornography habits.
Crouching on the floor, Sawayama said: “Tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers, and mocks Asian people on a podcast... he also owns my masters... I’ve had enough.”
Rina Sawayama appears to takes swipe at Matty Healy during Glastonbury set
Musician also claimed that The 1975 frontman owned the master recordings of her songs
Lewis Capaldi review, Glastonbury 2023: An emotion-charged singalong of everyman heartache
Despite having to cut his set short, Capaldi still managed to pull off one of the most moving moments at Glastonbury this year.
Read Mark Beaumont’s three-star review:
Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury set was an emotion-charged singalong - review
Despite having to cut his set short, Capaldi still managed to pull off one of the most moving moments at Glastonbury this year
Lewis Capaldi teases Glastonbury fans with fake Ed Sheeran announcement
Britney Spears ‘drops multiple clues’ she’s en-route to Glastonbury
Britney Spears ‘drops clues’ she’s performing at Glastonbury
Spears recorded a new version of John’s 1971 hit song ‘Tiny Dancer’ last year
Billy Nomates performs at Glastonbury
Glastonbury 2023: Full line up and stage times for Sunday at Worthy Farm, from Elton John to Lil Nas X
Glastonbury 2023: Full line up and stage times
Your full guide to the festival’s mammoth line up, including headliner Elton John, rock band The War on Drugs, and Lil Nas X
Rick Astley covers AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’ on drums during impressive Glastonbury set
Glastonbury fans think Paul McCartney might be one of Elton John’s surprise acts
Glastonbury fans believe they may have uncovered the identity of one of Sir Elton John’s four guest collaborators during his headlining act.
John is set to perform his last ever UK show at the Worthy Farm festival on Sunday 25 June, which also marks his debut on the Pyramid Stage.
While the musical acts began on Friday 23 June, Glastonbury co-founder Emily Eavis opened the festival gates to attendees on Wednesday 21 June. This year’s hefty line-up includes performers such as Lana Del Ray, Lizzo, and Cat Stevens, with headlining acts by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and John.