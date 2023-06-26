This year’s Glastonbury Festival has come to a close after the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John descended upon the Pyramid Stage.

Surprises were in store for hundreds of thousands of campers on Worthy Farm, with Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr joining the Pretenders on the Park Stage and Rick Astley became a fan favourite as he made his Glastonbury debut by showing off his drumming skills. Lana Del Rey’s late-running set ended with an acapella version of “Video Games” as the power was cut at midnight as she headlined the Other Stage.

Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi shared an emotional moment with fans when they took over singing as he suffered vocal issues.