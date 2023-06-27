Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring ‘for the foreseeable future’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he’ll be taking a break from touring, effective immediately, after cutting his Glastonbury set short.

The Scottish singer-songwriter performed on the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday afternoon (24 June).

During his set, he told the crowd that he was starting to lose his voice and was seen experiencing a series of tics as a result of Tourette’s syndrome.

Capaldi, 26, was seen struggling to sing his No 1 hit “Someone You Loved”, but was supported by the crowd who sang most of the song along with him.

On Tuesday (27 June), Capaldi shared a text post announcing his break, explaining that he was taking a rest to focus on getting his mental and physical health in order.

More to follow...