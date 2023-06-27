Jump to content

Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring ‘for the foreseeable future’

Scottish singer-songwriter alluded to a forthcoming break during his Glastonbury set on Saturday (24 June)

Nicole Vassell
Tuesday 27 June 2023 11:25
Glastonbury crowd sings with emotional Lewis Capaldi as he struggles to finish set

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he’ll be taking a break from touring, effective immediately, after cutting his Glastonbury set short.

The Scottish singer-songwriter performed on the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday afternoon (24 June).

During his set, he told the crowd that he was starting to lose his voice and was seen experiencing a series of tics as a result of Tourette’s syndrome.

Capaldi, 26, was seen struggling to sing his No 1 hit “Someone You Loved”, but was supported by the crowd who sang most of the song along with him.

On Tuesday (27 June), Capaldi shared a text post announcing his break, explaining that he was taking a rest to focus on getting his mental and physical health in order.

More to follow...

