Lewis Capaldi fans reassure singer after devastating tour announcement

Lewis Capaldi fans are reassuring the singer after he made a “wise” decision regarding his current tour dates.

The Scottish musician said on Monday (5 June) that he was cancelling all commitments until Glastonbury Festival, where he is scheduled to play on 24 June.

Before that, he was due to perform at Reading and Leeds Festival, as well as the Capital Summertime Ball.

The 26-year-old said he was “extremely sorry” to his fans, telling them that he needs time to “rest and recover” as he hasn’t “been home since Christmas and at the moment, I‘m struggling to get to grips with it all”.

In a statement, the singer-songwriter said he wants to “be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all the other incredible shows coming up, so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.”

“I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

His friends and fans have thrown their support on Capaldi following the announcement.

DJ Roman Kemp wrote: “Rest up chief,” adding on Good Morning Britain: “I’m really glad we’re seeing artists taking care of themselves.” Dean McCullough added: “Sending all the love and good vibes your way buddy.” Clara Amfo added: “Really glad you’re doing this x.”

Presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness instructed Capaldi: “Rest up son. Eat well, sleep well, hammer some films” as The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey replied: “Huge respect for you. Take it easy.”

Lewis Capaldi receives huge support after announcing he was taking a break from tour commitments (Instagram)

Meanwhile, TV therapist Sally Baker told Capaldi he was “doing a wise thing”, with drummer Josh Devine writing: “Health and mental well-being ALWAYS comes first man. Glad you’re doing what’s right!”

Find more reactions below.

Capaldi’s statement comes after he recently opened up about the Tourette’s symptoms he experiences on stage, saying they have been “getting quite bad” recently.

The singer also explained why it’s a “very real possibility” he’ll “have to quit” the music industry.