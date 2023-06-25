Glastonbury 2023, Sunday live: Lil Nas X brings the drama ahead of Elton John’s headline show
US hip-hop star gives an energetic performance of his best songs before the Rocketman takes to a UK stage for the final time
Glastonbury Festival continues today (Sunday 25 June), with a dazzling set from US hip-hop artist Lil Nas X preceding Elton John’s hugely anticipated headline performance.
Lil Nas X played the Pyramid Stage after joyful Yusuf/Cat Stevens sang to thousands of people gathered at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday (25 June), the final day of the festival.
The revered folk singer-songwriter performed with his band in the coveted Legends Slot, a gig previously handed to artists including Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton. He also gave superfan/comedian Ricky Gervais a shout-out on his birthday, before playing his song “Tea for the Tillerman”.
Stevens performed ahead of legendary New York rock band Blondie, and what will undoubtedly be a show-stopping, emotional headliner from Sir Elton John, who will take to the same stage this evening for a farewell to live shows in the UK. Find out all the stage times for today here.
Elsewhere, Sophie Ellis Bextor delighted fans with a shimmering set of disco bangers.
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Of recent years the Legend Slot has tended towards the camp mid-afternoon party starter – Barry Gibb, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Diana Ross – and pop, soul and country one-namers: Kylie, Dolly, Lionel.
Anything that the stage-front security can do a synchronised routine in aid of consigning to history the phrase “guilty pleasure”. 2023, however, recalls the roots of the slot, when Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Brian Wilson would take a Sunday lunch pedestal as Yusef Islam - the artist previously known as Cat Stevens - emerges with a gently supportive band and an acoustic guitar set to “glistening arpeggios”.
“What a journey” he says of his path from the 1960 folk clubs to the Pyramid, then takes a skipping trip back along it. For a dedicates peacenik – his suggestion to end all war, he tells us, is to “lock all the leaders up in London Zoo” – it’s a pretty punk statement to throw “Moonshadow” away early, but he has plenty more folk gold in the vault.
An early medley takes in “The First Cut is the Deepest”; the stirring gospel “Tea For The Tillerman”, theme from Extras, floats sweetly out of the cultural subconscious; “(Remember the Days of the) Old Schoolyard” is a synthesised diversion into truly classic pop.
By the time “Wild World” and “Father and Son” – accompanied by footage of a young Cat – drift by and “Morning Has Broken” arrives like all of your assemblies come at once, it’s apparent that Yusef is so embedded within pop culture, he comes across as a folk Nile Rodgers. As lovely as a “Here Comes the Sun” tribute to George Harrison is, he’s quite enough sunshine on his own.
An emotional post from Raye who absolutely smashed her set yesterday
Any minute now...
Lil Nas X is due on the Pyramid Stage – and if the musician’s past shows are anything to go by, it’ll be a spectacular, show-stopping performance!
PSA: Caroline Polachek on at Woodsies at 8pm
If I were at Glastonbury, I’d soon be making my way over to the Woodsies Stage where Caroline Polachek is due to perform in approximately an hour.
Having seen the New York artist at Primavera a couple of weeks ago, I can confidently say Polachek will be putting on a brilliant performance, complete with stunning vocals and swoon-worthy choreography.
Spice Girl Melanie C has raised hopes the famous girl band could play at Glastonbury in the future, saying they “all” would like to perform at the music festival.
The singer, 49, took to the stage on Saturday night on the Avalon Stage, and speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music’s Matt Everitt, she responded to whether the Spice Girls would accept an offer to play the legends slot.
According to BBC News, she told Everitt: “All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.
“Like I said to the audience (on Saturday night), doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘a bit of a warm-up for next year?’
“They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready.”
“So, if I can drag the other girls along... I say ‘drag’ the other girls along - all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.
“It’s just getting it together, the timing being right.”
The pop star, also known by her nickname Sporty Spice, added: “And it’s quite daunting, some of the girls haven’t been up on stage for years.
“But I think it’s, we call it (playing Glastonbury) the bucket list, because as an artist it really is the ultimate.”
Video footage shared on Instagram shows Mel C, full name Melanie Chisholm, performing some of the band’s hits such as 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life on Saturday night.
In a separate interview talking to Huw Stephens and Arielle Free, on the BBC’s iPlayer channel, Mel C said of the band doing Glastonbury: “There are certain members of the band, most of them, who would jump at the chance. We would love to do it, the thing is when we do it - do you like that?”
“I’m manifesting - when we do it, it’s got to be amazing. We’ve not been out since 2019 when we did our stadium tour.
“So we need to be out there, we need to be doing shows, we want to come to this stage being on top form.
“So, we’ve got a little bit more planning to do before we get here... you want to be brilliant and for some of the girls they’ve not been on stage since 2019 so a lot of it is psychological as well.”
In 2019, the beloved girl band of Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Mel C, and Emma Bunton, and minus Victoria Beckham, got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.
It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.
If they were to play in the legends slot they would be following in the footsteps of this year’s performer, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and other prolific music names like Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey.
Press Association
And on the West Holts Stage
Jamiacan reggae and dancehall artist Barrinton Levy is wowing the crowd over at the West Holts Stage, where Candi Station and Rudimental are due to perform later tonight.
Rami Malek loves Blondie, too
Kate Hudson isn’t the only celebrity Blondie fan at Glastonbury this year.
Oscar-winner Rami Malek was also spotted in the wings of Debbie Harry’s stellar performance on the Pyramid Stage.
What’s the weather looking like?
After a threat of rain clouds over the Pyramid Stage earlier today, it’s looking like Glastonbury is in the clear with the Met Office reporting less than a five per cent chance of rain tonight.
Becky Hill is on over at the Other stage
Donning an outfit emblazoned in bright yellow smiley faces, Becky Hill is certainly bringing the summer vibes to the Other Stage.
Her song “Afterglow” is proving to be a hit with the audience, who eagerly sing along with every word.