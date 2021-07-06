Paddington 3 confirmed to begin filming in 2022

StudioCanal has confirmed that Paddington 3 will begin filming in 2022.

The film is a sequel to the beloved 2014 family adventure Paddington, and its acclaimed 2017 follow-up Paddington 2.

According to the film studio, filming on Paddington 3 will start in the second quarter of 2022, which means roughly around April, May or June.

Paul King, the director of the first two Paddington films, will not be returning to complete the trilogy. He will, however, be involved in the story, along with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton, and will serve as an executive producer.

Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont are involved in writing the screenplay.

Details of the film’s director, cast and location are currently unknown.

Paddington 3 was one of several projects included on StudioCanal’s forthcoming slate of films, which was revealed at the Cannes Film Festival earlier today (6 July).

Also among the films to be included on the slate were Wild Republic, Eine Unerhörte Frau, Spurlos in Marseille, and Hannes.

With filming not set to begin until partway through next year, it’s likely that Paddington 3 will be hitting cinemas until the latter half of 2023.