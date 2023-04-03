Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paddington fans can rest easy... because filming on a second sequel has now been given a date.

While a third movie based around the adventures of Paddington Bear, was announced back in 2016, recent reports had suggested the project was stuck in development limbo.

Speaking to Collider earlier this year, Paddington voice actor Ben Whishaw claimed: “I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to shoot it. I don’t know. I thought it would be happening by now, but I don’t know. It’s gone silent in the way that sometimes these things do.

“Maybe that just means they’re still working on it, or maybe it means it’s not happening, or you just don’t know.”

The previous film in the franchise, the enthusiastically praised Paddington 2, was released back in 2017.

However, Deadline now reports that production on Paddington 3 has been given a start date of 24 July.

Officially titled Paddington in Peru, the film will see the anthropomorphic ursine travel to his country of origin. Wishaw is expected to reprise the role.

The report notes that the film, directed by newcomer Dougal Wilson, will feature “a combination of returning and new cast”.

Paddington Bear, as seen in the 2017 film ‘Paddington 2' (StudioCanal)

Alongside Whishaw, the two previous films starred Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Imelda Staunton and Michael Gambon.

Paul King, the director of Paddington and its first sequel, said: “After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure.

“Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”