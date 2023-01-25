Jump to content

Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback hit is taking India by storm

The spy thriller is currently being shown across 8,000 screens worldwide

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 25 January 2023 12:07
Comments

Pathaan trailer

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Pathaan has been released in theatres.

The film directed by Siddharth Anand also stars other top Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, and John Abraham.

Ever since its release on Wednesday (25 January), Pathaan has made history by bagging the highest screen count of any Hindi film’s release in the country.

The spy thriller is currently being shown across 8,000 screens worldwide, according to NDTV.

“Unprecedented: Pathaan shows increased, screen count all-time highest (Hindi),” tweeted Taran Adarsh. “Pathaan has taken BO by storm. 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after first show. Total screen count is now 8,000 screens worldwide. India: 5,500 screens , overseas: 2,500 screens.”

Furthermore, Khan revealed that 25 single-screen cinemas have been resurrected across India following his new film’s release.

Bachpan mein saare filmein single screens par hi dekhi hain. Uska apna hi maza hai. Duas, prarthna aur prayers karta hoon… aap sabko aur mujhe kaamyaabi mile (Growing up I only watched films in single screens. It is uniquely enjoyable. I pray that you and I both are successful). Congratulations on your re-openings,” Khan tweeted on Wednesday.

The cinemas have reportedly re-opened in states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Pathaan has been released in over 100 countries and has sold over half a million tickets in advance bookings for its opening day.

Many fans have expressed their excitement about the film on social media.

“It’s finally SRK day,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “All tickets sold out in my city for #Pathaan. It has to be a blockbuster.”

One person wrote: “Nothing more thrilling than @iamsrk’s movies doing well. It’s almost like a Tendulkar or Kohli century for India.”

Pathaan is out in cinemas now.

