Indian fans are overjoyed after the Tollywood film RRR bagged a best original song Oscar nomination on Tuesday (24 January).

This news makes RRR the first Indian film to be nominated for anything other than best international film at the Academy Awards.

The nominated song “Naatu Naatu” has already won big at other 2023 ceremonies such as the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

At the 2023 Academy Awards, the song is set to compete against music by artists such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, whose tracks are nominated in the same category.

The last time an Indian feature won an Oscar for a film’s music was in 2009 when AR Rahman won best original song and best original score for “Jai Ho” from the film Slumdog Millionaire.

Many fans are celebrating the success of “Naatu Naatu” on Twitter.

Actor Ram Charan wrote: “What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see ‘Naatu Naatu’ nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us and India.”

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez added: “Heartiest congratulations to @ssrajamouli, #MMKeeravani, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of #RRR, for the Oscar Nomination for #NaatuNaatu.”

India’s minister of health Rajini Vidadala wrote: “My Heartiest Congratulations and Best Wishes to the entire team of @RRRMovie for creating this history. I am sure this Nomination will convert into a win.”

Composer AR Rahman wrote: “Congrats @M_M_Keeravani garu ….I am sure you are going to win Along with Chandra bose ji ..best wishes to RRR team!”

Another fan added: “This should be the beginning of the much greater glory @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani.”

The video for “Naatu Naatu” was shot in front of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s residence in 2021.

RRR was released on 24 March and is directed by S S Rajamouli.