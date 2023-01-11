Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indians are celebrating the country’s first Golden Globe award for the Tollywood film RRR.

The Telugu language film RRR on Tuesday (10 January) won the Best Song award for the hit single “Naatu Naatu,” beating the likes of Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

The winning song’s video was shot in front of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s residence in 2021. While accepting the award, composer MM Keeravani said he was thrilled by the song’s success.

Many people have sent congratulatory messages to the RRR team on social media.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “Just woke up and started dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’ celebrating [its] win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards and making India so proud!!”

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote: “What a moment! Iconic. Congratulations.”

Ricky Kej added: “Absolutely well deserved #GoldenGlobes2023 victory for #NaatuNaatu by #MMKeeravani. Perfect song made for a movie, showcasing the movie in all its glory – friendship, perseverance, fighting spirit, energy, sacrifice and love, this was the best. Will certainly win Oscar.”

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Apart from RRR, Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama The Fabelmans bagged two of the biggest awards of the night: Best Motion Picture – Drama, and for Best Director.

Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s tale of broken friendship set in rural Ireland, won for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay (for McDonagh) and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy (for Colin Farrell).

Michelle Yeoh also took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, for her lead role in the madcap multiverse indie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

HBO hit The White Lotus was another of the night’s big victors, garnering wins for Best Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Jennifer Coolidge.

Here’s the full list of winners for last night’s award show.