Patty Jenkins shared a lengthy statement commenting on reports that her third Wonder Woman film had been iced by new DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.

The news came last week that a proposal for Wonder Woman 3 had been turned down by DC just a day after Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.

Writer/director Jenkins wrote that she had decided to comment on the reports as she would not allow “inaccuracies” to continue.

“I never walked away,” Jenkins posted on Twitter. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Continuing, Jenkins appeared to confirm that plans for more Wonder Woman movies were not moving forward.

“I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on a negative note,” she wrote. “I have loved and been so honoured to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character.”

She also paid tribute to her star, Gadot, writing: “Gal… Gal Gadot. Where do I even begin? Gal is the greatest gift I have received in this whole journey. A cherished friend, inspiration, and sister. There are no words I can use to convey how magical she is.

“She is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine. Never once in the millions of moments I have spent with her did I see anything less. She is a gift to this world, and even more so, to me.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot was due to receive $20m (£16.4m) for leading Wonder Woman 3 while Jenkins would have received $12m (£9.8m).

Director Patty Jenkins, left, with actress Gal Gadot (© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Gunn also responded to the reports of Wonder Woman’s cancellation, saying that “building the next 10 years of story” at DC “takes time”.

Acknowledging the “fractious” DC fanbase, Gunn warned “we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way”, but reassured these fans that “everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives”.

Jenkins’ first Wonder Woman movie (2017) grossed a colossal $823m (£724m) at the global box office, however, the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 (2021) grossed $170m after it was released in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.