Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Star Wars actor Paul Grant has died aged 56, after collapsing outside a London station.

The actor was found by police at King’s Cross on Thursday (16 March), and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced braindead.

His family have announced that they made the decision to switch off his life support machine on Sunday (19 March).

Daughter Sophie Jayne Grant, 28, told The Sun she is “devastated”, calling her father “a legend in so many ways”.

The actor was was 4ft, 4in, and played one of the controversial Ewoks in 1982 Star Wars film Return of the Jedi. He shared the screen with Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill.

He also co-starred with Tom Cruise in Legend (1985), David Bowie in Labyrinth (1986) and Val Kilmer in Willow (1988). He also filmed an uncredited role in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Grant’s girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, paid tribute to the actor, writing: “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by Grant’s stepdaughter, who wrote: “I’m starting this Page as Paul sadly passed away yesterday and I would like to give him the best send off he would want.”

Grant is survived by girlfriend Maria, two daughters and one son as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.

More to follow