Paul Grant opened up about “blowing” his Star Wars fortune and “drinking too much” in a video filmed just three weeks before his death.

The video is filmed at London’s King’s Cross station, where he collapsed on Thursday (16 March). He was pronounced braindead after being rushed to hospital and, three days later, his family decided to switch off his life support machine.

His family have paid tribute to the former actor and stuntman, who enjoyed success in the 1980s after playing an Ewok in the 1983 film Return of the Jedi.

That decade, he also appeared in the Tom Cruise film Legend and Labyrinth opposite David Bowie.

Three weeks before his death, Grant was seemingly interviewed at random by YouTube channel Revelation 22:13 in King’s Cross station, and surprised the interviewer by revealing he played an Ewok in the Star Wars franchise.

When asked if he had “a lot of money” left over from his earlier career, Grant replied: “I had money, but I blew it.”

He explained that he spent his fortune on sex workers and drugs, adding: “Listen, I’ve enjoyed my life. You only live once, don’t ya?”

At one stage, Grant, who appeared inebriated in the clip, replied: “You know what, I’ve been thinking about this – it’s my last day of drinking. I’ve been drinking too much.”

Holding up the alcohol in his hand, he said: “I need to stop doing this.” He later reiterated: “I’m drinking too much.”

Later in the video, when it’s suggested he has an alcohol addiction, he says: “I’m not addicted to anything. I can drink a whole f***ing day or a month, but I’m not addicted to it. I’m only enjoying myself.”

Paul Grant in a video filmed three weeks before his death (YouTube)

Grant’s cause of death is yet to be announced. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Grant’s stepdaughter, who wrote: “I’m starting this page as Paul sadly passed away yesterday and I would like to give him the best send off he would want.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said of Grant’s collapse: “We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.”

Alcoholics Anonymous helpline is open 24/7 on 0800 9177 650. If you would prefer, you can also email them at help@aamail.org or live chat via their website at www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk. Drinkline, a free, confidential helpline for people who are concerned about their drinking, or someone else’s. Call 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm)