Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Mescal surprised his Aftersun co-star Frankie Corio with a personalised message from Olivia Rodrigo.

The actors star together in Charlotte Wells’s coming-of-age drama about a father and daughter on holiday at a Turkish resort.

While filming in May 2021, Mescal arranged for the “good 4 u” singer to wish Corio a happy birthday in a pre-recorded video.

In a short clip shared by Leona Corio, Frankie’s mother, on Thursday (9 March), Mescal is seen holding his phone to his co-star as she watches the message.

“Hi Frankie, it’s Olivia, I heard it’s your birthday,” Rodrigo says, before wishing her the “best day ever”.

“I hope you eat lots of cake and open lots of presents, and I hope I get to meet you real soon,” Rodrigo told Corio, then aged 10 or 11.

“Hope this one's the best year yet.”

After Rodrigo’s video ends, Corio is seen beaming and rendered speechless with surprise.

“She’s from Disney Channel!” a child’s voice in the background says, referring to Rodrigo’s breakout role in High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.

“I'm sorry, it was supposed to come on your birthday but it took some time,” Mescal tells his co-star of his special gift.

In response, fans of the actors have shared their delight at the sweet video between the co-stars.

“This is so cute,” wrote one, while another concurred: “Aww, this is adorable!”

“This is so precious!” added another.

Aftersun has been widely praised for Mescal and Corio’s portrayals of a father and daughter, with many commenting on the familial chemistry shared by the actors.

For his performance, Mescal is nominated for Best Actor at this year’s Academy Awards.

You can read the full list of Oscars 2023 nominations here, and keep up with the latest updates on the ceremony here.