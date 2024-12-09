Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Paul Mescal made his Saturday Night Live debut on Saturday (7 December) and has made quite an impression while doing so.

The 28-year-old Irish actor starred as the lead in one of the most long-awaited sequels in recent years, Gladiator II. While the film opened to some mixed reviews, Mescal appears to have taken the feedback in good humour as he reprised his role for a comedy skit.

The Normal People star plays Lucious Verus Aurelius, the illegitimate offspring of Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe in the original 2000 film Gladiator), and Lucilla, daughter of philosopher-king Marcus Aurelius, who is played by Connie Nielsen.

Mescal flaunted his singing skills as the spoof trailer for the musical version of the historical action epic opened. “Gladiator II is a hit earning over $300m worldwide, but then we saw the massive success of Moana 2 and Wicked. So after some rushed reshoots, Gladiator II is now a musical,” he said.

The actor sang through the parody song, “There’s no place like Rome”, as he flies away from the Colosseum on a broomstick at the end of the performance, wearing a witches hat. The trailer came complete with the “washed-out” aesthetic of the original. The ending was a nod to Cynthia Erivo’s rendition of “Defying Gravity” as Elphaba in Wicked.

Elsewhere in the episode, Mescal plays a pirate stripper surprising a bachelorette party, and a rebellious son shocking his parents with a new ear piercing.

The All of us Strangers star received widespread acclaim for his hosting skills on social media.

( NBC/Saturday Night Live )

“Cast Paul Mescal in a musical now,” one fan demanded.

“Paul Mescal singing in Gladiator II: The Musical is already more legendary than the sequel ever could be,” said another in a back-handed compliment.

“Paul Mescal absolutely crushed it on his SNL debut! Can’t wait to see more of him!” commented another on X/Twitter.

Gladiator II Trailer pic.twitter.com/5PLggdYsit — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 8, 2024

“Not a comedian but he made it funnier than it’s been in years,” said another.

There were some attempts to create a “Barbenheimer”-type atmosphere around the release of Gladiator II, which coincided with that of Wicked. Dubbed “Glicked”, the unofficial mashup failed to match last year’s blockbuster mash-up, which saw Barbie and Oppenheimer widely paired up for an unofficial double bill.

Paul Mescal’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/rsFDYSmDTC — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 8, 2024

Some have claimed that the reason for this is that people are becoming tired of the attempts to reinvent Barbenheimer. David Hancock, a media and entertainment analyst at Omdia, told The Guardian: “It isn’t a double bill. Gladdington was also tried, and didn’t set alight, because it seemed forced and derivative.”