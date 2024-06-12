Russell Crowe explains why he is ‘slightly uncomfortable’ with new Gladiator sequel

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Russell Crowe has said he is “slightly uncomfortable” with the fact that a Gladiator sequel is being made.

Crowe, 60, famously portrayed Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius in Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic, which went on to win an Oscar for Best Picture.

A sequel to the film, also directed by Scott and starring Normal People’s Paul Mescal, will be released in cinemas in November later this year.

During a recent interview with Kyle Meredith, Crowe – who has refuted rumours claiming he will appear in a flashback – explained why he is “slightly uncomfortable with the fact they’re making another one”.

“Because, of course, I’m dead and I have no say in what gets done,” he said, going on to explain that he is not a fan of what he has heard of the new film’s plot.

“A couple of the things I’ve heard I’m like, ‘No, no, no, that’s not in the moral journey of that particular character,’” he said.

“But I can’t say anything, it’s not my place, I’m six feet under. So we’ll see what that is like.”

The sequel will see Mescal take on the lead role of Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn are also set to star, with Nielsen reprising her role from the original.

( Jaap Buitendijk/Dreamworks/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock )

Asked whether he had spoken to Crowe about the role, Mescal, 28, said: “I don’t know what we would talk about.”

He continued: “I’d love to hear his stories from filming, but the character is, like, totally separate”.

Although Crowe has strongly denied rumours that he will appear in a flashback scene for Gladiator 2, the actor threw speculation into overdrive when he was spotted in Malta in July, where the film is being shot.

Paul Mescal ( Getty Images )

The Cinderella Man star claimed that he was “in Malta recently” for another reason entirely, to perform a concert with his band Indoor Garden Party.

He did, however, tell outlets that seeing the film’s set – which he said is identical to the one built in the 1990s – made him nostalgic.

Prior to that, in April, Crowe said that he feels “slightly” jealous over the forthcoming film.

( Getty Images )

Explaining why, he said: “Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life. It’s something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living.”

The actor said that the film “holds a special place in my heart” because “you don’t always get that kind of longevity with every film you do”.

Gladiator 2 will be released in cinemas on 15 November 2024.