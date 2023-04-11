Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russell Crowe has opened up about Gladiator 2, and shared the sequel idea he considered returning as Maximus for.

The Kiwi actor played the character in the 2000 historical epic, which was directed by Ridley Scott.

Scott will next direct a sequel to the film, which will not feature Crowe, 59. Instead, the film will focus on Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and the nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), who will reportedly being played by Paul Mescal.

While promoting his new film The Pope’s Exorcist, Crowe has repeatedly told reporters he will not be in the new film – but did admit to Collider: “I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know?”

Explaining why, he added: “Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life. It’s something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living.”

He continued: “I’ve been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible. Here it is, it’s 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, Gladiator is going to be showing on primetime TV.”

The actor said that the film “holds a special place in my heart” because “you don’t always get that kind of longevity with every film you do”.

Elsewhere, speaking on the Empire Magazine podcast, Crowe opened up about an “interesting” idea for a sequel that he once considered returning for.

“There was, I thought, a really interesting idea about finding Maximus not in heaven or in hell, but in limbo,” he said, adding: “That was interesting and one we pursued for a while.”

Also rumoured to star in Gladiator 2 is Barry Keoghan and Denzel Washington. The film will be released in 2024.