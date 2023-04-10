Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dermot O’Leary has shared what fans have dubbed a “disappointing” response to the backlash over This Morning‘s segment on singing along at musicals.

On Wednesday’s (5 April) episode of the ITV morning show (5 March), O’Leary participated in a discussion about the subject alongside co-host Alison Hammond and guest Vanessa Feltz, after it was announced that Palace Theatre had asked audiences not to sing along during a production of The Bodyguard.

In a clip that went viral on social media, O’Leary could be seen laughing as Hammond said she would no longer go to see the show due to the new rule.

All three were strongly criticised by the theatre community. Days later, a “riot” broke out among audience members at The Bodyguard, which ended the performance and saw police called.

Both Hammond and O’Leary shared statements about the matter on Sunday (9 April), with the former apologising for “making light” of the subject.

However, O’Leary appeared to be frustrated by the backlash and, instead of expressing regret over the show’s segment, defended his remarks.

“Evening all. A lot of people commenting about a reaction to a story we covered on This Morning about the Bodyguard show and audiences singing along,” he wrote.

“Could I politely urge anyone passing judgement on the clip to watch the whole interview... as I was actually arguing AGAINST people singing too loudly in theatres.”

He continued: “Nothing but love and respect for those treading the boards. Peace and love to all. Now back to those Easter eggs.”

Many are pointing out that O’Leary’s wording suggests he actually does not mind people singing along – just as long as they’re not too loud. This goes against what many members of the theatre community were arguing in the wake of the segment, which is that audience members should not be singing at all.

Actor and former Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson replied: “Weird take, and and a disappointing read if I’m honest. People, Don’t sing at all, at ANY volume when you’re watching musicals, unless it’s been okayed by the production. You’re there to be performed for, not performed with.”

Dermot O’Leary raised eyebrows with his response to the ‘This Morning’ backlash (Twitter)

Michael Volpe, the founder and former CEO of Opera HollandPark, added: “You argued against people singing 'too loudly'? Are you sure you are being misrepresented in this?

Bethany Thorne wrote: ”I’m a fan but this is really, really disappointing and comes across mega insincere,” with Becky Millborrow stating: “This is a really disappointing statement from you and I expected something better. Least you can do is apologise. Also audiences shouldn’t be singing in theatres at all... not even quietly.”