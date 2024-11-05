Paul Rudd praises young voters as he hands out water in Philadelphia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Paul Rudd was full of praise for the students waiting in line to vote today at Philadelphia’s Temple University, saying: “It’s a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting.”

The Ant-Man star, 55, visited the university campus to hand out bottles of water to voters, some of whom reportedly had to queue for hours in order to take part in today’s US presidential election.

Speaking to MSNBC, Rudd said: “I just wanted to give people water. They’re waiting in line for a long time, and it’s a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting.”

The Clueless actor added that it was “impressive” that voters had put up with having to wait for two hours to vote, and went on to say: “We’ve been doing lots of stuff today here in Pennsylvania. We wanted to come out and tell these students they’re doing really great things.”

When asked by MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff how he was feeling about the election itself, Rudd laughed noncommittally and responded: “I feel good about handing out some waters!”

Photos posted to social media showed Rudd also supporting students waiting to vote at Villanova University, which is also in Pennsylvania.

Paul Rudd speaking to MSNBC at Philadelphia’s Temple University ( MSNBC )

The polls are still open, and the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is thought to be one of the tightest in history.

Many celebrities have weighed into the debate in recent days, with Harrison Ford, Katy Perry and Beyoncé backing Harris while influential podcaster Joe Rogan came out in support of Trump.

As election workers count the ballots and voting data is released, media outlets will begin to call states in favor of either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump later on this evening. While outlets will likely call the final result in the days or week(s) after November 5, their determination is only ever a projection. The election will be officially certified on January 6 by Congress.

During the last presidential election in 2020, Rudd was seen handing out cookies to people waiting in the rain to vote in Brooklyn.

A video posted to social media by Guster drummer Brian Rosenworcel saw Rudd dressed casually in a hoodie, jeans, cap and face mask while handing out the cookies to voters sheltering under umbrellas.

“I want to say thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part,” Rudd told the queue.