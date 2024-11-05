Katy Perry makes last-minute US election endorsement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Katy Perry has made a last-minute endorsement of Kamala Harris, as she appeared at a rally for the Democratic candidate in Pittsburgh on the eve of the 2024 US election.

The pop singer was among the celebrities to join Harris at her final rallies, along with Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Bon Jovi, Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera.

At the Pittsburgh rally, Perry performed her songs “Dark Horse” and “Part of Me”, as well as delivering a speech in which she said she had known Harris since before she was a senator.

“I’ve always known her to fight for the most vulnerable, to speak up for the voiceless, and to protect our rights as women to make decisions about our own bodies,” she said.

“Yeah, go figure! I know she will protect my daughter’s future, your children’s future, and our family’s future. So, Pittsburgh, let’s make Kamala Harris the next president of the United States.”

On Instagram, Perry posted a throwback video of her with Harris as she urged her 205 million followers to vote.

Harris has received plenty of endorsements from pop and rock royalty over the past few months, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Swift announced her endorsement of Harris following the presidential debate in September, telling her 283 million followers that Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them”.

She called Harris a “steady-handed, gifted leader” who would lead with “calm and not chaos”.

“Just like Kamala Harris, I, too, have been the underdog,” rapper Cardi B told the crowd during a special appearance at a rally in Milwaukee.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

“I’ve been underestimated. My success belittled and discredited. We all knew Trump was a hustler… but hustling women out of their rights to their body is nasty work.”

Cardi B reacts during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., November 1, 2024 ( REUTERS )

Elsewhere, controversial rapper Azealia Banks made a dramatic endorsement switch as she lashed at “dirtbag” Elon Musk, while fellow rapper Sexyy Red also swapped sides.

Earlier this week, pop icon Madonna said she had flown home from Paris to cast her vote for Harris as president. Friends star Jennifer Aniston also confirmed she would be voting for Harris, calling it a “vote for sanity and human decency”.

Follow the latest updates on the 2024 US election here.