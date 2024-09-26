Katy Perry praised for reaction after fan abruptly grabbed her from behind

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Katy Perry has gone viral over one recent fan exchange.

In a recently posted clip on TikTok, the “Roar” singer is seen walking through the streets of Brazil after her performances at Rock in Rio while holding an open box of pizza. Perry is surrounded by cameras and videographers when a little boy runs up to her and grabs her by the arms.

Security appears to get involved as they attempt to pull the boy away from her before Perry turns around and speaks to him, eventually giving the fan a hug and a piece of pizza.

The video received more than 400,000 views as many people turned to the comments section to explain how much they appreciated the way the pop singer handled the situation instead of letting her security team deal with the boy themselves.

“She handles that very well. Must’ve been frightening but she gave them a moment and appreciated that. That’s a popstar and a genuinely nice person,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed: “The way she handles it with grace and hugs him after tells you everything you need to know about her soul!!! beautiful.”

Other commenters questioned the “Teenage Dream” singer’s security team as they wondered how the boy could get that close to her.

“The delayed reaction of that security guard is concerning, it’s either a setup or she needs new security, he went straight past her,” one comment underneath the TikTok read.

“But security kinda did a bad job tho cause wdym a stranger able to get close to her? It could have gone differently,” another commenter agreed on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite the “Last Friday Night” singer’s kind response to a fan, other celebrities have spoken out about setting boundaries with their fans to ensure privacy.

Earlier this month, Chappell Roan posted a video on TikTok to let fans know that she had a right to decline photos with them and that they were not owed them because of her status as a celebrity.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous,” she said in one video.

“I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, [or] the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it okay. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it. Doesn’t mean that I like it.”

The “Pink Pony Club” singer continued: “I don’t want whatever the f*** you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don’t give a f*** if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time, or for a hug.”

“That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s f***ing weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior,” the video ended.

Roan captioned the video: “Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.”