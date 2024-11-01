Rapper Sexyy Red swaps sides for endorsement in 2024 presidential election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rapper Sexyy Red has officially voted for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election.

The 26-year-old artist made the surprise announcement on X/Twitter on Friday (November 1), writing: “I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President.” Her post included two pictures of herself standing in front of a black SUV, wearing “I Voted” stickers on her bottom.

The “U My Everything” rapper’s endorsement for Harris comes a year after she spoke out in support of former president Donald Trump.

“They support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f***ing with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s*** against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office,” she said on a 2023 episode of Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast.

In his final hours in office in 2021, the Trump administration released the full list of 143 people who will receive either pardons or commuted sentences, including rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. Wayne, who had pled guilty in federal district court for illegal possession of a weapon while traveling to Florida on a private plane in 2019, was facing up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted. However, his sentencing never came as a result of Trump’s clemency.

Sexyy Red announces she voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election ( Getty Images )

In a statement at the time, the White House praised Lil Wayne as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous,” adding that he has “exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of food banks.”

Meanwhile, Kodak Black had been serving a 46-month prison sentence after he pled guilty in March 2020 to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, following an arrest in April 2019 at the border between the US and Canada. The “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper was released from prison early after Trump commuted his sentence.

Earlier this summer, Sexyy Red – real name Janae Nierah Wherry – performed at New York City’s Governor’s Ball in June. A large inflatable red “Make America Great Again” hat was on display behind her during her headlining performance, though she later told the crowd she wouldn’t be endorsing anybody in the election.

“It’s Sexyy Red 4 President. I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody period,” she said.

Her comments came one month before President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. Weeks later, Sexyy Red was forced to deny rumors that she was expected to perform at Trump’s Atlanta rally in August.

“Dey fakin dats cap,” she wrote on X.