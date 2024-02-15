Sexyy Red gives birth in new Drake and SZA video

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Visuals for the new Drake video, “Rich Baby Daddy”, have dropped and one part has fans talking.

Missouri rapper Sexyy Red, 25, appears to give birth after her waters break in the DIY-style home movie, which was released on Valentine’s Day.

She’s then rushed to hospital in labour as SZA dances in the hospital corridor.

According to Complex, real footage of the rapper is included in the video just before the credits roll.

Red is seen holding a baby in her arms with its face blurred out as a message reads: “Congratulations Red!!! We Love You”.

The “SkeeYee” musician gave birth to her second child on 5 February this year, with her first born in 2020.

It comes as Drake was trending on X/Twitter last week for an alleged X-rated video of him naked and engaging in a sexual act.

Drake and Sexyy Red play mum and dad in the new video for ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ (Drake/Sexyy Red/SZA/Vevo)

“You know what it is, finally got out the hood, got a little van for the kids,” Drake says as the video he directed himself begins outside a home in the suburbs.

Visuals then cut to Drake and Sexyy Red, whose real names are Aubrey Graham and Janae Nierah Wherry, playing house at Christmas as a montage of their moments as a couple flash across the screen.

“You see my wife right here, pregnant with that beautiful baby, pregnant with that beautiful face.”

The music starts as SZA joins them in a New Year’s celebration, with Drake crowning Sexyy Red with a plastic tiara emblazoned with “Mom to Be”.

The real footage shows a congratulatory message for Red as she holds her new baby (Sexyy Red/Drake/SZA/Vevo)

Drake struggles with installing a baby seat before he ventures into the kitchen. Red’s voice can be heard in the background as she shouts: “Drake! My water just broke” to which he responds, “For real?”

SZA rushes up the stairs to pack her hospital bag as she asks Drake to stop recording.

“I’m trying to capture the moment”, he replies before it cuts to them in the car.

The trio rushes to hospital and SZA is seen dancing in the hospital corridors as Red goes into labour in the hospital’s birthing suite. Clips then show Red looking slightly different as she dons a hospital cap and is urged to push by nurses.

Drake, SZA and their friends then join them in a celebration as the Canadian rapper celebrates with a bouquet of balloons as he pushes her in her wheelchair.

“Rich Baby Daddy” peaked at No 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 where it remained for 18 weeks, it now sits at No 32 which is the highest slot currently occupied by Drake. It is the third single from his October album For All The Dogs.

Meanwhile, SZA recently collected four Grammys for her album SOS. “Snooze” is currently at No 5 in the Billboard charts.