SZA dominates 2024 Grammy nominations ahead of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo

SZA leads the 66th Grammy Award nominations with a total of nine nods.

The full list of nominees for the 2024 Grammys was announced on Friday (10 November) by Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason Jr during a star-studded live-stream event.

The “Snooze” singer-songwriter, 34, has been nominated in several of the top categories including Album of the Year, Best Record, Best Song, Best R&B Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance, all for her album SOS.

Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea trail behind with seven nominations a piece. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Jon Baptiste, Brandy Clark, Billie Eilish and Jack Antoff are all tied at six each.

Find the full list of nominees here.

Competing against SZA’s “Kill Bill” for Song of the Year is Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”, Dua Lipa “Dance the Night”, Batiste’s “Butterfly”, Lana Del Rey’s “A&W”, Cyrus’s “Flowers”, Rodrigo’s “Vampire” and Swift’s “Anti-Hero”.

Swift has officially broken the record for being the most-nominated artist for the Song of the Year category, overtaking Lionel Richie and Paul McCartney.

SZA, Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét (Getty)

Her nod for Album of the Year also puts her on track to make history as the only artist ever – male or female – to win four times. She’s currently tied at three with Frank Sinatra.

Four songs off of Barbie: The Album – the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s box office smash – have also been nominated for the Best Song Written for Visual Media category, including fan-favourite track “I’m Just Ken” – sang by Ryan Gosling.

Making their way onto the radars of listeners around the world, as well as the Recording Academy members, are Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Fred Aagain..., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét and The War and Treaty, all of whom are up for Best New Artist.

Winners of the 2024 Grammy Awards will be announced from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February 2024. The ceremony will air live starting at 8pm EST/5pm PST on CBS, and will be available to stream in the US on Paramount+.