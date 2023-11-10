Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and SZA are expected to lead nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards (Getty Images)

The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are set to be announced in a matter of hours, with the ceremony itself taking place on 4 February 2024,

The Independent’s music editor, Roisin O’Connor has made her predictions over who might be nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards. Folk musician Noah Kahan, Bronx rapper Ice Spice, British pop singer Raye, Icelandic artist Laufey and British singer PinkPantheress are all predicted to be in the running the the Best New Artist category.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero”, Miley Cyrus’s runaway hit single “Flowers” and SZA’s R&B earworm hit “Kill Bill” could be in the running for Song of the Year.

Swift is gunning for a record seventh nomination for Song of the Year, which would send her sailing past Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie as the most nominated artist in the category, Billboard notes.

As for album of the year, Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, could also earn her a record-breaking fourth Grammy for Album of the Year.

Stay tuned for our live coverage of the Grammy nominations ahead of the official announcement at 3.45pm UK time today.