Grammy 2024 nominations live: Taylor Swift and Barbie album expected to lead nominations
The full list of nominations will be announced by the Recording Academy this afternoon
The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are set to be announced in a matter of hours, with the ceremony itself taking place on 4 February 2024,
The Independent’s music editor, Roisin O’Connor has made her predictions over who might be nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards. Folk musician Noah Kahan, Bronx rapper Ice Spice, British pop singer Raye, Icelandic artist Laufey and British singer PinkPantheress are all predicted to be in the running the the Best New Artist category.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero”, Miley Cyrus’s runaway hit single “Flowers” and SZA’s R&B earworm hit “Kill Bill” could be in the running for Song of the Year.
Swift is gunning for a record seventh nomination for Song of the Year, which would send her sailing past Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie as the most nominated artist in the category, Billboard notes.
As for album of the year, Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, could also earn her a record-breaking fourth Grammy for Album of the Year.
Stay tuned for our live coverage of the Grammy nominations ahead of the official announcement at 3.45pm UK time today.
Welcome to our live coverage of the 66th Grammy Awards nominations.
As we anticipate the official announcement at 3.45pm this afternoon, let’s take a look back at last year’s winners...
If you cast your mind back to February, you might remember the shock that surrounded the Best Album winner. Harry Styles took home the trophy with his third album, Harry’s House, but members of the audience were heard shouting Beyoncé’s name, since many believed she was snubbed in that category.
Nevertheless, Beyoncé became the most awarded artist in the history of the Grammys, after winning in four separate categories for tracks on her celebratory album Renaissance. Meanwhile, Viola Davis became the third Black woman in history to achieve EGOT status, after she won a Grammy for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir Finding Me at the Premiere Ceremony.
Lizzo won Best Record for her song “About Damn Time” and Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy On Me”.
Who’s going to be nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards?
The Independent’s music editor, Roisin O’Connor, takes a look at the artists and albums we’re likely to see nominated this afternoon:
