Drake jokes about ‘leaked’ X-rated video during concert

Drake has poked fun at the alleged nude video of him circulating online, saying "The rumors are true."

During his concert in Nashville, Tennessee, the rapper made the comment, before taking a long pause and saying, "My Dad is here! That's what y'all were waiting for?"

While Drake's father was in attendance, the Canadian used the opportunity to informally address the leaked video.

In the video, a man resembling Drake can be seen seemingly engaging in a sex act.

Drake has not officially confirmed his identity in the leaked video, but he reportedly laughed about the issue in a private conversation with Adin Ross.